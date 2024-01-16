Motörhead's 'The Löst Tapes' live series to make CD debut

BMG

By Josh Johnson

Motörhead's The Löst Tapes live series is finally set to make its CD debut.

Originally recorded on cassette throughout the "Ace of Spades" outfit's career, The Löst Tapes has previously been released digitally and on vinyl. It'll be available on CD for the first time on February 23.

The Löst Tapes consists of five volumes, spanning from a 1995 concert in Madrid to Motörhead's 2008 set at England's Download Festival. The Download performance is also making its vinyl debut.

The Löst Tapes continues the run of archival Motörhead releases following the 2015 death of Lemmy Kilmister. 2023 included reissues of the Another Perfect Day and Bad Magic albums.

