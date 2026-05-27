Movies and TV shows casting across the US

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting across the US.

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Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'Uncanny Valley High'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sarah (lead, female, 14-25)

- Roles pay up to: $3,000

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Minivan'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- College Students (lead, 18-29)

- Roles pay up to: $187

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, NY; New York, NY; Purchase, NY; Rye, NY; Nyack, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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Buffalo, Confidential TV Series

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Pursuers (background / extra, male, 20-60)

--- Pursuers (lead, female, 20-60)

--- To portray: Very tall mountain men & woman types. Must be able to work local to NYC. Thx! (lead, female, male, 30-70)

- Casting locations: New York, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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Netflix's 'AIG'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Political Office Aides/Staffers (background / extra, 25-55)

- Roles pay up to: $176

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; West Long Branch, NJ; Jersey City, NJ; Newark, NJ; Brooklyn, NY

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Major Comedy Sequel

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Upscale Event Guests (background / extra, 40+)

- Roles pay up to: $448

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Lights Out: Who's Out' Vertical Thriller Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Richard (lead, male, 40-50)

--- Mia (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Liam (lead, male, 25-30)

- Roles pay up to: $4,800

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Take Me to Ithaca'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ford Young (lead, male, 45-60)

--- Wild Bob (supporting, male, 50-65)

--- Charlie (supporting, male, 50-65)

- Roles pay up to: $4,200

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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New Cable Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Dater (lead, all genders, 25-40)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; Stamford, CT; Hoboken, NJ; Queens, NY; Brooklyn, NY

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Pagans,' Role of Alice, Female Lead 12-13 Years Old, Open Ethnicity

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Alice (lead, female, 10-14)

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Bullies Anonymous'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Chief Ellen (lead, female, 45-60)

--- Principal Moore (supporting, male, 45-60)

--- Riffin (lead, male, 18-28)

- Roles pay up to: $3,028

- Casting locations: New Paltz, NY

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Out The Kitchen'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Experienced former Military/Cops- Tent. work May 29 & June 1 (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, 25-55)

- Roles pay up to: $234

- Casting locations: New York City, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Astrological'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Priscilla - Pisces (supporting, female, 29)

--- Rafael (supporting, male, 33-45)

--- Sophie - Scorpio (supporting, female, 27-29)

- Roles pay up to: $1,308

- Casting locations: New York City, NY

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Gilded Age,' Season 4

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- 1880s National Guardsmen (SAG-AFTRA COVERED) (background / extra, male, 18-49)

--- 1880s Parade Goers (NON-SAG-AFTRA COVERED) (background / extra, male, 18-65)

--- 1880s Dignitary (NON-SAG-AFTRA COVERED) (background / extra, male, 40-70)

- Roles pay up to: $234

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; Manhattan, NY; Queens, NY; Brooklyn, NY; Jersey City, NJ

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.