Mötley Crüe announces 40th anniversary 'Theatre of Pain' deluxe reissue

Mötley Crüe is celebrating the 40th anniversary of their third studio album, Theatre of Pain, with a new limited-edition deluxe vinyl box set.

Dropping Nov. 14, the box set includes a remastered version of the album on colored vinyl with reimagined artwork, as well as an LP of rare demos and a double-LP of a never-before-released 1985 concert in Long Beach, California, both of which also come on colored vinyl. It also comes with a 76-page hardcover book with never-before-published photos from the band's Theatre of Pain tour.

As a preview of the set, Mötley Crüe has shared a previously unreleased live version of their classic tune "Smokin' in the Boys Room" from the 1985 Long Beach concert. It is now available via digital outlets.

The Theatre of Pain anniversary will also be marked with several other reissues, including a standard CD and LP, an exclusive CD and LP variant at Walmart, exclusive LPs at Amazon, Urban Outfitters and independent retailers, and a limited-edition 40th anniversary cassette on the band's online museum, Crüeseum. The album will also be released in standard audio and Dolby Atmos.

Theatre of Pain (40th Anniversary) is available for preorder now.

Released in June 1985, Theatre of Pain was Mötley's first album to reach the top 10 in the U.S., peaking at #6. It featured future Mötley classics "Smokin' in the Boys Room," which became their first top-20 hit, and the power ballad "Home Sweet Home," a song the band recently released as a collaboration with Dolly Parton.

Mötley Crüe is currently in the middle of their Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, which runs through Oct. 3. Their next show is on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at motley.com.

