Mötley Crüe announces dates for The Return of the Carnival of Sins tour

A Mötley Crüe presale begins Wednesday at 12 p.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time. One dollar from every ticket will be donated to ASAP! (After School Arts Program) through the Mötley Crüe Giveback Initiative.
Just announced!— Mötley Crüe (@MotleyCrue) November 18, 2025
⚔️ THE RETURN OF THE CARNIVAL OF SINS! ⚔️
2026 North American tour kicking off in July to celebrate the 20th anniversary of ‘Carnival of Sins’ and our 45th anniversary. 33 dates, re-imagined show, updated setlist, and featuring performances by very special… pic.twitter.com/n3Cp6hW56B
A complete list of dates can be found at Motley.com.
