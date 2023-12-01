Mötley Crüe announces New Year's Eve concert

By Josh Johnson

Mötley Crüe will be kickstarting 2024 live onstage.

The band has announced a New Year's Eve show, taking place December 31 in Palm Springs, California.

"Ring in the New Year in style… Mötley Crüe are having a party!!!" Mötley says. "Join us for CRÜE YEAR's EVE at the brand new Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, CA for a night not to be missed!"

A presale begins Wednesday, December 6, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. PT. For all ticket info, visit Motley.com.

The concert will close an eventful year for Mötley Crüe, which included touring the world with new guitarist John 5 in place of Mick Mars, who retired from touring in 2022. They've also been involved in legal proceedings with Mars over a financial dispute.

