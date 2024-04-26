Mötley Crüe debuts new single, "Dogs of War"

Mötley Crüe has unleashed the "Dogs of War" with their first new song in five years.

The track, which is available now via digital outlets, also marks the "Kickstart My Heart" outfit's first release since new guitarist John 5 joined the band following the retirement of Mick Mars.

"It's always great getting back in the studio with the guys in the band," bassist Nikki Sixx says. "We know you're gonna like this one."

You can watch the accompanying "Dogs of War" video, which features animated, anthropomorphic doberman dogs and pigs in suits, streaming now on YouTube.

The last time Mötley Crüe put out new music was for the soundtrack to their 2019 biopic, The Dirt, which included the Machine Gun Kelly collaboration, "The Dirt (Est. 1981)."

Mars, meanwhile, announced his retirement from touring in 2022, which led to an ongoing legal action regarding his financial stake in Mötley Crüe. He put out his debut solo album, The Other Side of Mars, in February.

