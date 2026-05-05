Mötley Crüe to perform on 'American Idol' season finale

Mötley Crüe is one of several artists set to perform on the season finale of American Idol.

The three-hour episode airs May 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Other artists set for the show include Shinedown, Clay Aiken, Jason Mraz, Nelly, En Vogue and Tori Kelly, as well as '90s bands Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms, who are launching a tour together in the summer.

Mötley Crüe is set to hit the road this summer on The Return of the Carnival of Sins tour, celebrating both the band's 45th anniversary and the 20th anniversary of their 2005-06 Carnival of Sins tour. The trek will kick off July 17 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, and wrap Sept. 26 in Ridgefield, Washington. A complete list of dates can be found at Motley.com.

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