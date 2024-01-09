Mötley Crüe teases fans with new announcement coming “soon”

Mötley Crüe is getting ready to share something with fans next week. The rockers posted a mysterious tease on Instagram, featuring a collage of black and white archival photos with "soon…" written in red.

They reiterated the “soon” tease in the caption, adding, “1/17/2024,” so whatever they’re planning to reveal is coming on Wednesday.

Could it be that Mötley Crüe fans will finally get some new music from the band? They first announced they were making new music back in April, when they revealed they were once again working with Dr. Feelgood producer Bob Rock. Then, in December, bassist Nikki Sixx confirmed new tunes would be out in 2024.

If they do release new tracks, it will be the first new music from the band since 2019, when they released the soundtrack to their Netflix series The Dirt, featuring three new songs.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.