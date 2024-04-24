Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil on new song “Dogs of War”: “I thought it turned out pretty good”

After months of teasing, Mötley Crüe is getting ready to release their new single, “Dogs of War,” on Friday, April 26, and front man Vince Neil seems pretty happy with it.

He tells Billboard that the band wants to continue to put out new music "so we don't get stagnant," revealing, "We recorded '(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party)' by the Beastie Boys and we recorded this song, too, and I thought it turned out pretty good."

While Neil says there will “definitely be new music out next year ‘cause we recorded a couple of other songs too,” right now he “can’t say” whether that will translate to a new Mötley Crüe album.

“But we want to keep putting out new music — not, maybe, an album but a few songs here, a few songs there, and that’s good," he says.

"Dogs of War" will mark the first new Mötley music in five years; they previously recorded four fresh tracks for the soundtrack to their 2019 biopic, The Dirt, including the Machine Gun Kelly collaboration "The Dirt (Est. 1981)." It also marks the first release since guitarist John 5 joined the band following the retirement of Mick Mars.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.