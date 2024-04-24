Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil on new song “Dogs of War”: “I thought it turned out pretty good”

He tells Billboard that the band wants to continue to put out new music "so we don't get stagnant," revealing, "We recorded '(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party)' by the Beastie Boys and we recorded this song, too, and I thought it turned out pretty good."
"Dogs of War" will mark the first new Mötley music in five years; they previously recorded four fresh tracks for the soundtrack to their 2019 biopic, The Dirt, including the Machine Gun Kelly collaboration "The Dirt (Est. 1981)." It also marks the first release since guitarist John 5 joined the band following the retirement of Mick Mars.
