Music world reacts to the death of Ozzy Osbourne

The music world is grieving following the news Tuesday of metal icon Ozzy Osbourne‘s death at age 76. Here are some of the reactions:

Black Sabbath: “Ozzy Forever.”

Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong: “No words. We love you Ozzy.”

Elton John: “So sad to hear the news of @ozzyosbourne passing away. He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods - a true legend. He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love.”

Queen‘s Brian May: “So sad to hear of Ozzie’s passing. His last appearance at Villa Park was a glorious way to say goodbye - the love in that place for him was gigantic. I’m grateful I was able to have a few quiet words with him after the show. And happy to know he passed peacefully with his loving family close by. But the world will miss Ozzie’s unique presence and fearless talent. My heartfelt consolations to Sharon and their great family. And to Bill and Geezer and my dear friend Tony - for this is family - I know only too well. REST IN PEACE dear Ozzie.”

Nirvana: “Thank you Ozzy Osbourne for the inspiration. @BlackSabbath is the template for heavy Rock.”

Jack White: “He made it.”

Pearl Jam‘s Mike McCready: “Sad to hear Ozzy died today. When I was in high school I discovered Sabbath. ‘War Pigs’ was terrifying and mesmerizing at the same time. It was Ozzy’s voice that took me away to a dark universe. A great escape. Then when The Blizzard of Ozz record came out I was instantly a fan. Randy Rhoads was an influence on me to play lead guitar. Luckily I got to play on the song ‘Immortal’ on the last record. Thanks for the music, Ozzy it makes our journey in life better."

Soundgarden‘s Matt Cameron: “Rest in Power King Ozzy.”

Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello: “[God] bless you Ozzy.”

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott: “Kinda lost for words here… we toured with Ozzy in 1981 & he, the band & Sharon were SO supportive… he always had time for a chat, took us under his wing & showed us how & how not to party… & played us the 2nd album months before it came out… he was funny, charming & I for one am eternally grateful to have had the chance to spend precious time with him over the years… all my love to Sharon & the kids…God bless you Ozzy.”

The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood: “I am so very sad to hear of the death of Ozzy Osbourne. What a lovely goodbye concert he had at Back To The Beginning in Birmingham.”

The Smashing Pumpkins: “We [love] you too, Ozzy.”

KISS' Gene Simmons: “Sad to report Ozzy has passed away. He was a giant. Admired and loved by millions of fans worldwide. Prayers and condolences go out to the Osborne family.”

Bush‘s Gavin Rossdale: “RIP OZZY - a great man -a true legend - i met ozzy through jack just a few times but he was so warm and kind and funny and i love that memory. sending much love to his family at this difficult time. Rest in power.”

Questlove: “Long Live The Oz. Rest In Melody.”

Pantera: “RIP @ozzyosbourne Thank you for all that you did for metal & Pantera. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you.”

Billy Idol: “Very sad 2 hear of @ozzyosbourne sudden passing… I’m so glad that I could be part of his solo induction into the @rockhall last October that I got to honor his achievements in the light of his passing. Here I am pictured with @ozzyosbourne @stevestevens on the that night last October. I saw Black Sabbath one month before the first album came out at Worthing town hall in 1968 I was right at the front & his tassels were touching me! Ozzy embodied the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll, and he performed right to the end as we all saw most recently at the back to the beginning concert. My condolences to Sharon Jack Kelly, and the whole family. My heart goes out to you.”

Wolfgang Van Halen: “Legend. Thank you for everything, Ozzy.”

Yungblud: “I didn’t think you would leave so soon the last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room. But as it is written with legends, they seem to know the things that we don’t. I will never forget you - you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage. Your cross around my neck is the most precious thing I own. You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough. You took us on your adventure - an adventure that started it all. I am truly heartbroken. You were the greatest of all time.”

Sammy Hagar: “@OzzyOsbourne was and will always be a one of a kind true rock legend. For him to have been that close to death on July 5 and still get up there and perform like he promised... Wow! That puts him in a category of his own. Talk about commitment and loyalty to your fans. Nobody’s going to out-do that ever! RIP my brother, you did it all.”

Disturbed‘s David Draiman: “Goodbye my dear teacher……a father to us all.…my friend. I love you @ozzyosbourne and I will miss you terribly.”

Dee Snider: “Farewell @OzzyOsbourne. You and your bands changed my life. Thank you for the ride.”

Rod Stewart: “Bye, bye Ozzy. Sleep well, my friend. I’ll see you up there -- later rather than sooner.”

Jason Momoa: “Love you @ozzyosbourne All my aloha @sharonosbourne and ohana. So grateful. RIP.”

Duran Duran: “What can you say about Ozzy? Whatever it is, it’s in a Brummie accent. Hard to imagine a world without him, Ozzy brought so much joy, humour and raw power to the world, in a life of many chapters. Ozzy was a cat who had way more than nine lives. Thanks for the ride Ozzy, love from the other Brummies.”

Flavor Flav: “Man,,, real heart broken over the passing of OZZY OSBOURNE,,, we go way back and it was a real honor to watch him get inducted into the @rockhall last year. Sending my love and prayers to Sharon and his kids and whole family. RIP.”

Ice T: “RIP Ozzy. Right after the recent huge Black Sabbath final concert. Sad.. In my opinion the Creators of Heavy Metal.”

