NASCAR names Dwayne ‘The Rock” Johnson Grand Marshal for 2024 Daytona 500

Daytona Beach, FL — WWE superstar, Actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is named the Grand Marshal for this year’s “Great American Race.”

Johnson will say the famous opening race phrase, “Drivers, start you engines.”

President of Daytona International Speedway, Frank Kelleher said, “Nothing compares to the intensity and anticipation of that first command of the NASCAR season as we kick off the 66th running of the Daytona 500, and who better to say those four famous words than Dwayne Johnson,”

Grammy winner, Pitbull, will perform in the pre-race show on the ballfield.

The Daytona 500 will take place at the Daytona International Speedway on February 18th.

The race begins at 2:30pm.

It’s about to get Fast and Furious as @TheRock is this year’s Grand Marshal for the #DAYTONA500! pic.twitter.com/MGabbZ2gFw — Daytona International Speedway (@DAYTONA) January 29, 2024





