Kyle Larson slaps hands with spectators during driver introductions before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12. Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron finished fourth and remains second in the standings and even has one more playoff point than Larson.

Regular-season champion Martin Truex Jr. tumbled from first to sixth in the standings after a disastrous Darlington showing in which he finished 31st, while Tyler Reddick gained seven spots in the standings with his second-place run at Darlington.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings

1. Kyle Larson – 2,074* (+5 spots)2. William Byron – 2,075 (-)3. Tyler Reddick – 2,060 (+7)4. Chris Buescher – 2,057 (-)5. Denny Hamlin – 2,057 (-2)6. Martin Truex Jr. – 2,055 (-5)7. Kyle Busch – 2,050 (-2)8. Brad Keselowski – 2,048 (+1)9. Ryan Blaney – 2,046 (+3)10. Ross Chastain – 2,043 (-2)11. Joey Logano – 2,033 (-1)12. Christopher Bell – 2,031 (-5)______________________________ Cut line13. Bubba Wallace – 2,030 (+3)14. Kevin Harvick – 2,029 (+1)15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 2,027 (-1)16. Michael McDowell – 2,012 (-3)

*-Clinched entry in Round of 12

NASCAR Cup Series remaining schedule

PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 16

Hollywood Casino 400 Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas Sunday, Sept. 10, 3 p.m. ET (USA) 2022 winner: Bubba Wallace

Bass Pro Shops Night Race Bristol Motor Speedway, Tennessee Saturday, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m. ET, (USA) 2022 winner: Chris Buescher

PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 12

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas Sunday, Sept. 24, 3:30 p.m. ET (USA) 2022 winner: Tyler Reddick

YellaWood 500 Talladega Superspeedway, Alabama Sunday, Oct. 1, 2 p.m. ET (NBC) 2022 winner: Chase Elliott

Bank of America ROVAL 400 Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, Concord, North Carolina Sunday, Oct. 8, 2 p.m. ET (NBC) 2022 winner: Christopher Bell

PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 8

South Point 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday, Oct. 15, 2:30 p.m. ET (NBC) 2022 winner: Joey Logano

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Florida Sunday, Oct. 22, 2:30 p.m. ET (NBC) 2022 winner: Kyle Larson

Xfinity 500 Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, Virginia Sunday, Oct. 29, 2 p.m. ET (NBC) 2022 winner: Christopher Bell

CHAMPIONSHIP 4

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Arizona Sunday, Nov. 5, 3 p.m. ET (NBC) 2022 winner: Joey Logano