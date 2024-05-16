2024 NFL 'Thursday Night Football' schedule: Dates, matchups for all games streaming on Amazon

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 13: General view during an NFL wild-card playoff football game the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

All games stream on Amazon Prime and air on local TV at 8:20 p.m ET on Thursdays unless otherwise noted.

Note: Week 1’s NFL opener with the Baltimore Ravens visiting the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs is not part of Amazon Prime’s “Thursday Night Football” programming schedule. It will air on NBC on Sept. 5 at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Week 2Sept. 12, 2024Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Week 3Sept. 19, 2024New England Patriots at New York Jets

Week 4Sept. 26, 2024Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Week 5Oct. 3, 2024Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Week 6Oct. 10, 2024San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Week 7Oct. 17, 2024Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints

Week 8Oct. 24, 2024Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams

Week 9Oct. 31, 2024Houston Texans at New York Jets

Week 10Nov. 7, 2024Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Week 11Nov. 14, 2024Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 12Nov. 21, 2024Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Week 13Nov. 29, 2024 – Black FridayLas Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 14Dec. 5, 2024Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Week 15Dec. 12, 2024Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Week 16Dec. 19, 2024New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams

Week 17Dec. 26, 2024Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears