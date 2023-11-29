Aaron Rodgers returns, Frank Reich firing & future of the Panthers | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes of the Frank Reich firing as they attempt to get to the root of the issues that have been plaguing the Panthers over the last few years. The trio discuss what led to Reich not making it through his first season, Bryce Young's future and how the Carolina Panthers plan to build around their young quarterback and how owner David Tepper needs to adjust his leadership style for the sake of the organization.

Later, Fitz, Charles and Jori react to the breaking news that Aaron Rodgers has been designated to return to practice and cleared for "functional football activity." After expressing disbelief at how quickly Rodgers has recovered, the trio analyze why Rodgers is attempting to make this daring comeback and what has to go right for the New York Jets this season to make this work.

The hosts finish off the show by discussing LB Shaq Leonard, his confusing release and some potential landing spots, as well as Dan Quinn and his market for head coaching opportunities this offseason.

00:40 - Inside the Carolina Panthers & the Frank Reich firing

38:40 - Aaron Rodgers miraculously returns to practice

51:30 - Shaq Leonard's odd release & potential landing spots

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."