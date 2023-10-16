Baker's Dozen: Highlights of the Weekend

Welcome to Baker's Dozen, our weekly column featuring the top 13 highlights of the weekend (Friday-Sunday). Roll the tape!!!
13. What a hit!
Jabrill Peppers lays the hammer on Davante Adams, leading to an interception.
Jabrill Peppers and Jahlani Tavai team up for a crazy INT 😱— NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2023
12. Trouba saves the day
One of the best saves of the NHL season so far wasn't even made by a goaltender.
Captain Trouba to the rescue! 🫡— NHL (@NHL) October 14, 2023
Check out this diving effort on the goal line to keep this game tied! #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/frHZz5E7rX
11. Captain America from deep
What a strike. And what a call on the Spanish-language broadcast!
💨 ¡GOLAAAAAAZO DE ESTADOS UNIDOS!— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) October 14, 2023
🚨 ¡Oooobra de arte de @pulisic! ¡Espectacular GOLAZO! 😱😱😱
🇺🇸 1-0 🇩🇪
10. Keon climbs the ladder
There's athletic. Then there's Keon Coleman.
Welcome to Keon County.— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 14, 2023
What a catch by @keoncoleman6 on the opening drive. #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/HdhgKB1kPl
9. Air Amari
YOU GOT MOSSED.
AMARI COOPER SHEEEEEEEESH— NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2023
8. That's so nasty
Michigan Tech's Logan Pietila with a spectacular shootout goal.
Logan Pietila with the nasty shootout goal to cap off a two-goal night! Paging #SCTop10 on @SportsCenter.— Michigan Tech Hockey (@mtuhky) October 15, 2023
#mtuhky #FollowTheHuskies pic.twitter.com/FYFLKjfCmj
7. The Price is right
Devin Price made this look way too easy. Sheesh.
DEVIN PRICE OVER THE SHOULDER ONE HANDED CATCH😱😱 #SCTop10#AmericanFB x @FAUFootball pic.twitter.com/pPmEVu2DDq— The American (@American_Conf) October 14, 2023
6. Hail Mary!
With four minutes left, Colorado State trailed Boise State by 20 points. With six seconds left, they did this.
just thought about this again... 😏 pic.twitter.com/kBiKE92kW5— Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) October 16, 2023
5. Sydney Leroux!
Bicycle kick. Top corner.
.@SYDNEYLEROUX ARE YOU KIDDING?!?!— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) October 15, 2023
Leroux makes it 4-0 for @weareangelcity after an incredible bicycle kick goal. 😱 pic.twitter.com/cTEeJ7iYOv
4. Are you kidding me?
Take a bow, Kyle Nott.
STILL IN AWE 🤯— GVSU Football (@gvsufootball) October 15, 2023
JR QB Avery Moore connecting with JR WR Kyle Nott on the ONE HAND GRAB for a TOUCHDOWN 😳
WOW #SCTop10 | @ESPNAssignDesk pic.twitter.com/y9x1AEhLvJ
3. Filthy futsal finish
"Goal! Goal! Goal! Goal! Goal! Goal!"
😱 𝙋𝘼𝙍𝙀𝙉 𝙏𝙊𝘿𝙊 𝙌𝙐𝙀 𝙔𝙊 𝙈𝙀 𝘽𝘼𝙅𝙊 𝘼𝙌𝙐𝙄́— Teledeporte (@teledeporte) October 14, 2023
El gol del año. El gol de los goles. Estás loco @danizurdo17.
𝓠𝓤𝓔́ 𝓛𝓞𝓒𝓤𝓡𝓐 𝓓𝓔𝓛 @JaenFS pic.twitter.com/UoCi98z9GU
2. Oh my goodness
Dylan Crasi of Aurora High School (Ohio) ends the game with a sensational interception.
Love this program. Great team win tonight.@GreenmenFB pic.twitter.com/3X8cRwbXWc— Dylan Crasi (@dylancrasi) October 14, 2023
1. "The Catch"
Elic Ayomanor had a Stanford-record 294 receiving yards on Saturday to go along with three scores — none bigger than this one. David Tyree could never.
THIS MAN IS SOMETHING ELSE Y'ALL 😱😱😱😱😱😱— Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) October 14, 2023
📺 ESPN#GoStanford | @elicayomanor pic.twitter.com/pGLd7lbkV6
