BREAKING: The FAA has ordered all flights grounded nationwide...

FAA flight restrictions FILE PHOTO: What are airlines doing with the FAA's order to cut air traffic? (Nate Hovee - stock.adobe.com)
By Gustavo Chacon

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) today has ordered all airlines, all flights grounded nationwide “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

Transportation Secretary posted on X that it was due to “a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.”

The FAA also put out the following statement to all aircraft operators:

“Due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety. Attention all aircraft operators, by order of the Federal Aviation Command Center, all airports are ground stopped. All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice. Inbound international flights will be managed on a case-by-case basis.”

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