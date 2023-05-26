Davante Adams hit with lawsuit after shoving photographer following loss to Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 07: Wide receiver Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs off the field during halftime against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 31-13. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams avoided a suspension last season after pushing a cameraman to the ground following a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but could still be punished for the incident. The cameraman filed a civil suit against Adams, the Chiefs and the Raiders on Thursday, per the Kansas City Star.

The incident occurred after the Chiefs narrowly defeated the Raiders 30-29 at Arrowhead Stadium last season. Las Vegas had a chance at a last-second drive that could have won the contest, but Adams collided with Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow on a fourth-down play that ended the comeback attempt.

As Adams walked to the tunnel, a cameraman crossed in front Adams as he was exiting the field. Adams shoved the man to the ground. After the game, Adams apologized in a tweet, saying he was frustrated and "felt horrible." Adams later deleted that tweet.

The cameraman said he feared for his life following the incident, per the civil suit. He also said he was diagnosed with concussion symptoms, was harassed online and received death threats. He is suing Adams for battery.

The man is also seeking damages from the Raiders for liability since they employ Adams. The Chiefs, and two other companies, are named in the suit for not providing enough security to prevent the situation from occurring.

Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault following the shove. That case is still ongoing. Adams is set to make a court appearance June 26, according to the Kansas City Star.

The NFL did not issue punishment against Adams initially, instead opting to wait until the legal matter was resolved. It's possible Adams could still face a fine or suspension from the NFL depending on the result of the misdemeanor charge and the civil suit.