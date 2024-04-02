Eclipse weather forecast: Where you'll be able to see it — and where viewing could be difficult

FILE - The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cerulean, Ky. According to the Indiana Election Division, many county offices will be closed on the deadline for registration for the state's primary election in anticipation of the celestial event on April 8, 2024, that will shadow much of the state. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File) (Timothy D. Easley/AP)

The total solar eclipse is less than a week away, and preliminary local forecasts in 13 states along the so-called path of totality suggest that viewing the highly anticipated celestial event may be a problem for some but less so for others.

In Austin, Texas — which was expecting an influx of more than 1 million tourists for the eclipse — forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 40% chance of rain on Monday.

Similar conditions are expected in Dallas, though the chance of rain (43%) is slightly less, weather service forecasters say.

In Indianapolis, which is hosting what’s being billed as the world’s largest eclipse viewing party at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the current forecast is for partly sunny skies with a 30% chance of rain.

Sky-gazers can expect slightly better conditions as they go northeast along the path of totality. In Buffalo, N.Y., it’s expected to be partly sunny, with a high of 59 degrees.

In Burlington, Vt., local meteorologists are predicting mostly sunny skies (high of 54); in Caribou, Maine, the forecast is just plain sunny with a high near 49.

Here are the latest weather forecasts for April 8 in places along the path of totality, courtesy of the National Weather Service. Be sure to check back frequently for possible changes.

Weather forecast for April 8

📍Austin, TexasA 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise partly cloudy with a high near 83.

📍Dallas, Texas

A 30% percent chance of showers. Otherwise partly sunny with a high near 80.

📍Little Rock, Ark.

A 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise mostly sunny with a high near 78.

📍Indianapolis, Ind.

A 30% chance of showers. Otherwise partly sunny with a high near 66.

📍Cleveland, Ohio

A 30% chance of showers. Otherwise partly sunny with a high near 59.

📍Buffalo, N.Y.

Partly sunny with a high near 59.

📍Burlington, Vt.

Mostly sunny with light and variable wind and a high near 54.

📍Caribou, Maine

Sunny with a high near 49.