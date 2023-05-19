How to watch the French Open 2023: Streaming, Nadal updates, Roland-Garros schedule and more

FILE - Spain's Rafael Nadal lifts the trophy after winning the final match against Norway's Casper Ruud in three sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-0, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Nadal has pulled out of the French Open because of a lingering hip injury that has sidelined him since January and says that he expects 2024 to be his last year on the tennis tour. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

The 2023 French Open is fast upon us, and the tennis world is heading into the second Grand Slam of the year with several major shakeups after last year’s winner and major 2023 contender Rafael Nadal announced he would not compete in the upcoming tennis tournament. Nadal’s absence will mark the first time since 2004 that he has not dominated the clay court at Roland-Garros. It would also suggest that his rival, Novak Djokovic, has a greater shot at winning his 23rd Grand Slam this year. But Novak has yet to confirm whether he will actually compete in the 2023 French Open. Nick Kyrgios will also sit out this year’s tournament due to a foot injury sustained during a robbery.

What does all this mean for the 2023 French Open? Currently, there is no obvious frontrunner to take the La Coupe des Mousquetaires, making for an even more interesting Grand Slam. Here’s how you can watch the French Open, including channels, schedule and livestream info.

How to watch French Open 2023

Dates: May 28-June 11

Location: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

Where to watch French Open 2023

NBC is the official US broadcast network for the 2023 French Open, so for the majority of coverage at Roland Garros, if you can turn on your TV and tune into NBC, you should be covered. Later round coverage will air on NBC Sports and stream on Peacock. If you’re not sure how to watch the French Open on NBC and NBC Sports, our best recommendation is Peacock.

French Open dates

The 2023 French Open officially begins at Roland Garros on Sunday, May 28. However, qualifiers start this Monday, May 22, and the tournament drawing will take place on Thursday, May 25.

The 2023 French Open will run through Sunday June 11, concluding with the men's singles final.

2023 French Open match schedule:

May 28-30

Men's and women's first round

May 31-June 1

Men's and women's second round

June 2-3

Men's and women's third round

June 4-5

Men's and women's fourth round

June 6-7

Men's and women's quarterfinals

June 8

Women's semifinals

June 9

Men's semifinals

June 10

Women's final

June 11

Men's final

Live French Open scores

French Open livestream

US viewers can tune into French Open coverage live on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app if they have a cable or satellite subscription to log in with.

The French Open draw will also likely be livestreamed on the Roland-Garros YouTube channel.