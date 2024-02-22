How to watch the U.S. moon landing of the Odysseus today live

A robotic lunar lander launched by a private U.S. company is scheduled to reach the moon Thursday afternoon.

If all goes according to plan, the unmanned Odysseus, which is operated by Houston-based Intuitive Machines, is scheduled to touch down on the lunar surface at 5:30 p.m. ET. It would be the first American mission to land on the moon since Apollo 17 in 1972 and the first private spacecraft ever to make a soft landing there.

While it is a private mission, NASA paid Intuitive Machines $118 million to deliver six instruments to the moon. And the U.S. space agency is providing streaming video of the landing.

Yahoo News will carry a livestream on this page beginning at 4:15 p.m. ET.

🚀 When did the Odysseus launch?

The Intuitive Machines moon lander was launched from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., last week on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The company said Wednesday that the 14-foot-tall spacecraft had been pulled by the moon’s gravity into a circular orbit 57 miles above the lunar surface, as planned.

On Thursday, the spacecraft will drop to within about six miles of the lunar surface, coast for an hour and then begin its powered descent.

📡 What else is it carrying?

Aside from the six NASA instruments, the Odysseus lander is also carrying a part for a future moon telescope, a camera built by students at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach and a project by American sculpture artist Jeff Koons.

🌕 Where is the spacecraft going to land?

The landing site is about 185 miles from the moon’s south pole.

According to the New York Times , the Odysseus is "aiming for a spot in the south polar region, a flat plain outside the Malapert A crater." The crater is named after Charles Malapert, a 17th-century Belgian astronomer.

🛰️ How is it going to land?

"About 1.2 miles from the landing site, the spacecraft will pivot to an upright orientation, with sensors looking for a safe spot," the Times explains. "For the last 50 feet or so of the descent, Odysseus will rely solely on its inertial measurement units, which act as the spacecraft’s inner ear, measuring the forces of acceleration. It will stop using the camera and the altitude-measuring laser to avoid being fooled by dust kicked up by the engine’s exhaust.”