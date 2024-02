Carolina Panthers v Detroit Lions DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 08: The NFL logo is pictured on a Wilson brand football before the game between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers at Ford Field on October 08, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The NFL salary cap ceiling will rise to $255.4 million per team for the 2024 season, the league announced on Friday.

That is a $30 million increase per team from the $224.8 million ceiling teams had to work under during the 2023 campaign.

