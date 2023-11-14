Texas A&M coaching candidates, Mississippi State fires Zach Arnett & Jim Harbaugh's new stance on chickens

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde debate who should be the next head coach for Texas A&M following the departure of Jimbo Fisher. Many big names such as Dan Lanning, Eli Drinkwitz, Lane Kiffin, Kalen DeBoer & Deion Sanders are in the mix as interesting prospects to lead the Aggies next year.

Mississippi State fired head coach Zach Arnett on Monday after less than a year of leading the program. The crew notes the awkward transition that Arnett had to make after the passing of Mike Leach and Ross also breaks down what it takes to win football games at Mississippi State, a school noted for a lack of resources or a robust NIL portfolio.

Reports have been coming out about what Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is going to do after this season is over. While the quarterback is expected to return to Texas, all remains uncertain as he could declare for the NFL draft if he has a strong finish to this season. And if Ewers does indeed stay, what does that mean for Arch Manning?

The Pac-12's court battle against the deserters grows more interesting as Oregon State and Washington State are not looking for future money from the conference, but the lion’s share of what the Pac-12 would bring in this season.

Jim Harbaugh spoke with the media earlier this week and delivered a string of lines and oddball topics that only he could. The crew reacts to Harbaugh’s thoughts about virus defense, marital arguments & chicken coops.

The Arkansas Polar Express saga has come to a conclusion as head coach Sam Pittman stated that the player responsible for putting the movie on came forward & Pittman was able to deem it ‘just a mistake’.

To close out the podcast, Dan, Ross & Pat provide their thoughts to UCLA’s recruits being the culprits for stealing jewelry, cash & headphones from Colorado players while Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes were playing at the Rose Bowl.

1:00 - Who should be the next coach at Texas A&M?

29:20 - Mississippi State fires Zach Arnett

40:10 - Quinn Ewers expected to return to Texas, what does it mean for Manning?

45:10 - The Pac-12 court battle rages on

49:45 - Jim Harbaugh’s latest press conference

60:42 - Arkansas’ ‘Polar Express’ saga has concluded

1:03:28 - UCLA recruits found to be culprits in Colorado locker room burglary

