Xavier Worthy's fiancée says she's been granted temporary protective order after assault arrest

Tia Jones, the fiancée of Xavier Worthy, has obtained a temporary protective order against the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver, her attorneys announced Wednesday via Cory Mose of KVUE.

The order was granted after Worthy's arrest Saturday on a charge of assault of a family or house member and impeding the breathing or circulation, a third-degree felony assault. However, hours after the arrest was reported, the status of the charge on his jail record was updated to "dismissed/declined" and the local district attorney said he wouldn't pursue the case.

The full statement from Jones' legal team, which continues to allege that Worthy committed violence against their client last week:

"Today, Tia Jones filed an application for a protective order against Xavier Worthy, based his violent actions [sic] against her culminating on the night of March 7, 2025. Based upon the truthful information provided by Mr. Jones, a judge has granted a temporary protective order on her behalf. She is fully cooperating with law enforcement as they continue to actively investigate the violence that occurred that night.

"Ms. Jones has chosen to use her voice to speak up for herself. In so doing, she looks forward to the facts and circumstances of that night coming to light through the formal legal process, and getting the justice that she deserves. She appreciates the support that she has received thus far."

Worthy's legal team released their statement in response, via Pro Football Talk, clarifying the filing was made in civil court, calling the allegations against their client "false" and accusing Jones of having stolen items from his home while he was in jail:

"We are aware of the civil court (not criminal court) filing by Ms. Jones and her criminal defense team," they said in a release issued to PFT. "Mr. Worthy denies each of the allegations by Ms. Jones. Unfortunately, false allegations continue to be made, this time in civil court. Today the accuser returned items stolen from Mr. Worthy's residence while he was in jail and there are items still missing from when he was incarcerated. Mr. Worthy maintains his innocence and stands by the conclusions of the District Attorney after law enforcement's review of Ms. Jones' unfounded allegations."

It appears Worthy is still free of any criminal charges. Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick told the Austin American-Statesman that his office was declining to take the case barring new developments, citing further investigation by the sheriff's office and discussion with a third-party witness.

Worthy recently completed his rookie season with the Chiefs, who drafted him 28th overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He caught 59 of 98 targets for 638 receiving yards and a team-high six receiving touchdowns in his first year, rising on the depth chart amid injuries to Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown.