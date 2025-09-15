Neil Young being sued by luxury brand over band name Chrome Hearts

) Neil Young performs with his band the Chrome Hearts on the Pyramid stage during day four of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2025 in Glastonbury, England (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Neil Young is being sued over the name of his latest band, Chrome Hearts.

A luxury brand based out of Los Angeles, also named Chrome Hearts, is suing the rocker for trademark infringement in California federal court.

According to the suit, Young and the band’s “continued use of the confusingly similar name in commerce violates Chrome Hearts’ valuable intellectual property rights,” contending that the rockers have “intentionally and knowingly capitalized off of confusion between” the brand and the band.

Chrome Hearts, the brand, has been in business since 1988 selling Chrome Hearts-branded clothing items. The suit notes it has worked with several A-list celebrities, including Madonna, Rihanna, Lou Reed and Cher, ﻿and mentions that Timothée Chalamet even wore its clothes to the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The suit claims the clothing company reached out to Young and the band in July about its trademark rights, asking them to stop using the Chrome Hearts name, but they are continuing to not only perform under the name, but sell merchandise with the name on it.

The brand is asking the court to order Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts to stop using the name, to award it financial damages and to reimburse it for legal expenses.

Young began touring with Chrome Hearts — organist Spooner Oldham, guitarist Micah Nelson, bassist Corey McCormick and drummer Anthony LoGerfo — in 2024. They released their first album together, Talking to the Trees, in June.

They wrap their Love Earth tour on Monday in Los Angeles and play Farm Aid on Saturday in Minneapolis.

