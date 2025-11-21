Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts announce 2026 UK/European tour

Neil Young during day four of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Neil Young is returning to Europe and the U.K. in 2026.

The rocker and his band The Chrome Hearts — Spooner Oldham, Micah Nelson, Corey McCormick and Anthony LoGerfo — just announced dates for a new leg of their Love Earth tour, which kicks off June 19 in Manchester, England.

The trek, which will feature special guests Elvis Costello & The Imposters on select dates, includes headlining and festival appearances. Young and the band will make stops in France, England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, The Netherlands, Belgium and Switzerland before wrapping July 16 in Codroipo, Italy.

Neil Young Archives members will have exclusive access to a ticket presale that begins Monday at 9 a.m. GMT. Tickets go on sale to the general public Nov. 28 at 9 a.m. GMT.

Young and The Chrome Hearts launched their Love Earth tour on June 18 in Rättvik, Sweden. It featured a headlining spot at the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival and North American dates that started on Aug. 8 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A complete list of Neil Young dates can be found at NeilYoungArchives.com.

