Neil Young gives update on new album with The Chrome Hearts

:Neil Young performs with the Chrome Hearts at the Hollywood Bowl on Monday, September 15, 2025. (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

Neil Young is giving fans an update on his upcoming new album with his band The Chrome Hearts.

In a post on his Archives website, Young writes that he recently played the album, Second Song, for his label, Reprise Records.

“It was a celebration,” he says of the playback. “I have been doing this for about 60 years and am so thankful to still be doing it in these days.” He added, “The album is quite special to all of us who made it together.”

Young previously revealed that the album would feature five new songs, plus three other unreleased tracks that were 60 years old, but it appears that may have changed. A caption under a photo of Young and the band in the studio says the album's made up of seven songs in total, "five written recently in 2026 and 2 unheard ones from 1964."

“I can’t wait until you hear this album,” Young writes. “Music is good for the soul and this one is special.”

“So love to you all. I hope you are well and happy,” he concludes the post. “These days we have a lot to worry about but we still have much to celebrate. Families, love, life.”

Young didn't say anything about when the album may be released. It will be the follow-up to 2025's Talking to the Trees, his first album with The Chrome Hearts.

In the meantime, Young and The Chrome Hearts are releasing a live album, as time explodes, on May 29. It features performances recorded during The Love Earth Tour 2025 that hit Europe, the U.K., the U.S. and Canada.

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