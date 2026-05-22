Neil Young releases standalone reissues of '﻿Harvest Moon﻿,' ﻿'Unplugged﻿,' '﻿Sleeps with Angels'﻿ & ﻿'Mirror Ball'

Neil Young has released reissues of his '90s albums Harvest Moon, Unplugged, Sleeps with Angels and Mirror Ball.

All four titles were previously collected into vinyl and CD box sets in 2025 as part of Young's Official Release Series reissue campaign, but are now available as standalone releases.

Harvest Moon was released in 1992 and served as a sort of spiritual successor to Young's classic 1972 album, Harvest. It was followed in 1993 by Unplugged, which Young recorded as part of MTV's Unplugged performance series.

1994's Sleeps with Angels found Young back together with his frequent backing band, Crazy Horse, while 1995's Mirror Ball was recorded with members of Pearl Jam.

Young's most recent album is 2025's Talkin to the Trees, which he recorded with his band the Chrome Hearts. A live album with the Chrome Hearts called As Time Explodes is due out May 29.

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