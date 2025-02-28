Neil Young releasing 'Coastal' concert documentary and soundtrack

Neil Young is set to drop a new tour documentary and accompanying soundtrack in April. Both give fans a taste of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's 2023 Coastal tour, which marked his return to the stage following the COVID pandemic.

Coastal: The Soundtrack, dropping April 18, features 11 songs, which were recorded in several cities. In a press release, the album is said to be "as intimate a live album as Neil Young has ever recorded, created at a time when the world was coming out of hibernation from the COVID pandemic."

The album will be released in a variety of formats including black vinyl, CD, digital and Dolby Atmos, with a limited edition clear vinyl with exclusive poster sold at The Greedy Hand Store and Neil Young Archives.

Coastal: The Soundtrack is available for preorder now.

As for the movie, Coastal, directed by Young's wife, actress Daryl Hannah, will hit theaters for one night only on April 17. The film previously debuted at the Woodstock Film Festival in September.

“Hannah allows the audience to be an observing participant in a rare, candid peek behind the curtain of this unguarded iconoclast,” reads the film’s description. “It's a celebration of living that has been a long time coming, and illuminates up close and personal who Neil Young is, where he came from, and in many ways, where he was going.”

Tickets for the film go on sale March 6.

Young was one of the last artists to return to the road following the pandemic. His Coastal tour kicked off in July 2023 and had him playing mostly West Coast dates, treating his fans to set lists filled with rarities and deep cuts.

Here is the track list for Coastal:

"I'm the Ocean"

"Comes a Time"

"Love Earth"

"Prime of Life"

"Throw Your Hatred Down"

"Vampire Blues"

"When I Hold You in My Arms"

"Expecting to Fly"

"Song X"

" I Am a Child"

"Don't Forget Love

