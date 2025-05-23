Neil Young shares title track off ﻿'Talkin to the Trees'﻿ album with Chrome Hearts band

Reprise Records
By Josh Johnson

Neil Young has shared the title track off his upcoming album, Talkin to the Trees, recorded with his Chrome Hearts band.

You can listen to the song now via digital outlets. The album, which also includes the previously released cuts "big change" and "Lets Roll Again," is due out June 13.

Chrome Hearts consists of organist Spooner Oldham, guitarist Micah Nelson, bassist Corey McCormick and drummer Anthony LoGerfo.

Young will take the Chrome Hearts out on the road for a U.S. tour beginning in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!