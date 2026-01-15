New book highlights Beatles producer George Martin’s famous scores

A new book about legendary Beatles producer George Martin's work is being released in celebration of what would have been his 100th birthday.

George Martin: The Scores is described as "the first-ever definitive collection of the legendary producer's original music manuscripts."

The three-volume book will be released in April. It contains a forward by Paul McCartney, as well as full-sized reproductions of Martin's handwritten scores, including those for songs like "Yesterday," "Strawberry Fields Forever," "Here Comes the Sun" and "Live and Let Die." The book also contains commentary, and new orchestral recordings from Abbey Road Studios, which "allows the reader to experience Martin's arrangements on their own."

"It's a book of art, if you like, because his scores are very beautiful," Martin's son Giles Martin tells Rolling Stone. "There's a fluidity to it. There's a vibrancy to looking at that music on a page."

The project was in development before Martin's death in 2016 at age 90. He would have turned 100 on Jan. 3.

George Martin: The Scores is being released in three different formats — standard edition, deluxe edition and signature edition — with varying bonus material. Among the extras is documentary footage from the orchestral recording sessions in the deluxe and signature editions, with the latter also including a signature page signed by George at the beginning of the project.

All three are available for preorder now.

