New Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band documentary coming to Hulu, Disney+

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are known for their live shows, and now fans are going to get some insight into what it takes to make it happen: A new documentary, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, is coming to Hulu and Disney+ in October.
The description notes the documentary "serves as an essential and never-before-seen chapter in an autobiographical series," which already includes Springsteen's memoir Born To Run and his Broadway show Springsteen on Broadway, as well as the films Western Stars and Letter To You.
Springsteen and The E Street Band are currently on tour, playing Cork, Ireland, on May 16. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.
