New Creedence Clearwater Revival playlist gets in the Halloween spirit

Artwork for Creedence Clearwater Revival's 'Bad Moon Rising: Shadows on the Bayou' playlist/(Concord Records)
By Jill Lances
Looking for some music to soundtrack your Halloween? A new playlist may just help set the mood.

Concord Records has released a digital collection of Creedence Clearwater Revival classics with titles that seem perfect for Halloween. Bad Moon Rising: Shadows on the Bayou includes such songs as "Bad Moon Rising" and "Born on the Bayou," as well as "Tombstone Shadow," "Pagan Baby," "Graveyard Train," "Sinister Purpose" and more.

Bad Moon Rising: Shadows on the Bayou is now available on all digital outlets and on YouTube.

In August, Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman John Fogerty released the album Legacy, featuring a track list made up of newly recorded versions of his classic CCR tunes. He returns to the road on Oct. 31 with a show in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A complete list of dates can be found at JohnFogerty.com.

