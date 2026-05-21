New Jeff Beck biography to be released in July

A new biography on legendary guitarist Jeff Beck is set for release this summer.

Blow by Blow: The Jeff Beck Story is described as the "first biography to fully capture the life, music, and mystery of this singular artist."

The book was written by Brad Tolinski and Chris Gill, who also wrote Eruption: Conversations with Eddie Van Halen. It's compiled from over 30 hours of Beck interviews, as well as contributions from the guitarist's friends and collaborators, including Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page, actor Johnny Depp and music exec Clive Davis.

“This is the book Jeff deserves,” says Depp. “It’s honest, thoughtful, and true.”

Blow by Blow will be released July 14, and it will be celebrated with what's described as an "all-star tribute concert" July 16 at The Cutting Room in New York City. It will also feature an interview and book signing with the authors.

The authors will also take part in a book signing and Q&A at Book Soup in Los Angeles on July 23.

Beck came to prominence in the '60s as a member of The Yardbirds, with future guitar legends Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. He later went on to have a successful solo career, fronting his own Jeff Beck Group.

Beck was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice: in 1992 as a member of The Yardbirds and again in 2009 for his solo work.

Beck passed away Jan. 10, 2023, from bacterial meningitis. He was 78.

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