New Jerry Garcia immersive experience to open in 2027

Grateful Dead In Concert - 1991 Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead performs at Cal Expo Amphitheatre on August 14, 1991 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

The music, art and cultural influences of Grateful Dead co-founder Jerry Garcia will be celebrated with a new immersive exhibition.

Eyes of the World: The Jerry Garcia Experience, from producer Cary Granat, is described as an "ever-evolving, technologically enhanced exhibition built from Garcia's own voice, music, and musings." Fans will walk through eight different immersive rooms, with each exploring a different aspect of the rocker's life and artistry. It ends with a performance space, featuring live music from Jerry Garcia tribute bands.

"My father began creating this exhibit with Cary more than 30 years ago," Jerry's daughter Keelin Garcia, co-founder of Jerry Garcia Music Arts LLC, says. "It was his dream project. Bringing it to life as he imagined is a deeply meaningful experience. We are honored to work with the people he trusted creatively. We look forward to bringing Eyes of the World: The Jerry Garcia Experience to the fans he loved."

"Jerry's artistic genius contributed to one of the most inspired movements in music and culture, built on openness, community and connection to one another," Garcia's former partner Manasha Garcia, co-founder of the Jerry Garcia Foundation, adds. "We hope those who visit Eyes of the World find a little of that inspiration and joy in this experience."

The 40,000-square-foot touring experiential event is set to open in San Francisco in early 2027, followed by stops in Chicago, Nashville, New York and Los Angeles.

Ticket information will be announced at a later date. More info can be found at Eyesofthe.World.

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