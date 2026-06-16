New Stewart Copeland documentary getting world premiere in London

tewart Copeland speaks onstage during the "An Audience with Stuart Copeland" panel discussion on day two of SXSW London 2025 at Shoreditch Town Hall on June 03, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images for SXSW London)

A new documentary about The Police drummer Stewart Copeland is getting its world premiere in London.

The film, Copeland, will premiere as part of the Raindance Film Festival, with screenings on Friday and Saturday.

According to U.K. outlet The Independent, Copeland talks in the film of being "heartbroken" by what happened when The Police were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

While Copeland, Sting and Andy Summers did reunite to perform three songs together at the ceremony, afterward Sting and Summers simply walked off the stage, with Copeland noting, “I never saw The Police again that night.”

“I was heartbroken,” he says. “Does that mean nothing? Come on, guys. And I never saw them again.”

"It was strange that we came together and went apart, you know?" Copeland tells The Independent. "I hung out with The Clash instead … I felt more bonhomie with The Clash than I did [with] my own band."

The trio did eventually get back together for a reunion tour in 2007, which lasted until 2008.

Copeland is currently on his Have I Said Too Much? - The Police, Hollywood, and Other Adventures spoken word tour. His next show is Tuesday in Phoenix. A complete list of dates can be found at StewartCopeland.net.

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