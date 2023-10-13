New visualizer for Nirvana's "Dumb" premieres

Geffen/UMe

By Josh Johnson

A new visualizer accompanying the Nirvana song "Dumb" is streaming now on YouTube.

The clip was created by animator RuffMercy using hand-painted Super-8mm film.

"Dumb" appears on Nirvana's 1993 album, In Utero, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in September. A 30th anniversary reissue of the record, featuring remastered audio alongside B-sides and previously unreleased live recordings, is due out October 27.

Meanwhile, a newly annotated version of author Michael Azerrad's 1993 Nirvana biography, Come As You Are, is being released October 24.

