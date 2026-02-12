New York to co-name street after Jimi Hendrix

New York City is set to honor the legacy of rocker Jimi Hendrix. It was just announced that the city plans to co-name West 8th Street in Greenwich Village Jimi Hendrix Way.

The street is where Hendrix’s legendary Electric Lady Studios is located. Opened in August 1970, Electric Lady was the first commercial studio owned by an artist. Hendrix died just three weeks after its opening.

The naming is set to take place Feb. 24 at 11 a.m., and was the result of a campaign led by Experience Hendrix LLC President and CEO Janie Hendrix, NYC District 2 council member Harvey Epstein, and guitarist and writer Jeff Slate.

The naming ceremony will coincide with the launch of a new education partnership with E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt’s TeachRock, which uses music and pop culture to expand learning in schools. The partnership will result in the addition of a Hendrix curriculum for middle and high school students.

“Jimi Hendrix didn’t just play guitar—he reimagined what art could be,” says Van Zandt. “I want TeachRock to transport students into that same sense of possibility and discovery I felt the first time I saw Jimi perform. His story, lyrics, and sound remind young people that creativity has no limits.”

Janie Hendrix, Van Zandt and Epstein will attend the street naming ceremony, along with group of local TeachRock teachers and students. It will take place on the corner of 8th Street and 6th Avenue.

This isn't the first time the street has been named after Hendrix. In 2024, the same street in Greenwich Village was temporarily renamed after the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer in connection with the release of the documentary Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision.

