Night Ranger to release new 'Best Of' compilation

Night Ranger is looking back on their career with a new compilation album.

The rockers are set to release Best Of on Aug. 28, an album featuring newly remixed and remastered versions of their classic tunes. It will include "Sister Christian," "When You Close Your Eyes" and "(You Can Still) Rock in America," as well as bonus tracks, including a live performance of the holiday classic "Feliz Navidad."

As a preview of the record, the band has released the remastered version of 1982's top-40 hit "Don't Tell Me You Love Me."

"The new Best Of is a celebration of not only our classic hits but also what we've created over the last 20 years," says Night Ranger's Jack Blades. "And we're just gonna keep cranking it cause we're having too much fun to stop! So enjoy the ride and see ya on the road!"

Best Of will be released on CD and vinyl, with a double-LP version available in black, gold and orange splatter. All are available for preorder now.

Night Ranger is set to play Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at NightRanger.com.

Here is the track list for Best of:

"Don't Tell Me You Love Me (2026)"

"(You Can Still) Rock in America (2026)"

"Sister Christian (2026)"

"When You Close Your Eyes (2026)"

"Four in the Morning (2026)"

"Breakout"

"Tomorrow"

"Growin' Up in California"

"Time of Our Lives"

"High Road"

"No Time to Lose"

"Somehow Someway"

"Truth"

"Don't Let Up"

"Only for You Only"

"Wasted Time (Sweetwater Studios)" (Bonus Track)

"Feliz Navidad (Live)" (Bonus Track)

"Hole In The Sun" (Bonus Track Japan)

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