Nikki Sixx says "people get too worked up" about Rock Hall: "It's not some elite club that defines you"

Nikki Sixx doesn't seem to be clamoring for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to induct Mötley Crüe.

In a social media post, the bassist shares that he thinks "people get too worked up" about the Rock Hall.

"If you get in that's cool and if not, it's not a big deal," Sixx writes. "It's not some elite club that defines you."

"It's an award," he continues. "None of us hopefully make music just for awards. I do like the idea of jamming with other musicians at the ceremony."

Mötley Crüe's been eligible for induction since 2006.

While he may not be preparing a Rock Hall acceptance speech anytime soon, Sixx has been working on new music with Mötley, which he recently teased would be released in 2024. The band will close out 2023 with a New Year's Eve concert in Palm Springs, California.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.