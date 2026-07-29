Noah Kahan reacts to White House using his music on social media

Noah Kahan is the latest musician to express his displeasure over the White House's use of his music in a social media post.

The administration posted video and photos on Instagram and TikTok documenting President Donald Trump's visit to an auto plant in Michigan to promote U.S.-made cars. The posts were set to Noah's song "American Cars," from his current album, The Great Divide.

Noah commented on the Instagram post — on which the music seems to have been disabled — "Would never approve of my music being used in support of you or this administration." His comment had received close to 33,000 likes at press time. The music is still part of the TikTok post.

The co-writer of "American Cars," Noah Levine, wrote in an Instagram comment that has since been deleted but was captured by fans, "You fat f*** this song isn't for you."

As in other instances of musicians complaining about their music being used in this way, the White House has doubled down: Kaelan Dorr, deputy assistant to the president, reposted a story about Noah Kahan's comment and wrote, "Symptoms of [Trump Derangement Syndrome] apparently include having a northern attitude."

Other musicians who've spoken out over the use of their music by the Trump administration without permission in social media videos and on the campaign trail include Foo Fighters, Guns N' Roses, Jack White, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo, Rihanna, Adele, Beyoncé and the late Ozzy Osbourne.

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