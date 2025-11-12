Old man, take a look at his life: Neil Young turns 80

Neil Young performs on Day 7 of 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 04, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Happy Birthday goes out to Neil Young who turns 80 on Wednesday (Nov. 12).

Young's musical career took off in the 1960s after moving from Canada to Los Angeles and forming Buffalo Springfield with Stephen Stills, Bruce Palmer, Dewey Martin and Richie Furay.

After the band's breakup in 1968, Young launched a solo career, releasing his self-titled debut that same year. But it was his sophomore album, 1969's Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, his first with backing band Crazy Horse, that became his first top-40 hit, thanks songs like "Cinnamon Girl" and "Down by the River."

Not long after, Young joined Stills in his band Crosby, Stills & Nash, and in 1970 they released, Déjà Vu, which was a #1 hit. He would go on to join them for two more records.

Young has released 49 solo albums over the course of his career, including 1970's After the Gold Rush, and 1972's Harvest. His most recent album, Talkin to the Trees, with his new band Chrome Hearts, came out in June. Iconic Young tracks include his only #1 single "Heart of Gold," "Old Man," "The Needle and the Damage Done," and "Rockin' in the Free World."

Never one to shy away from making a political statement, Young has spoken out against corporate sponsorship in music, removed his songs from Spotify over misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine and has directly called out President Donald Trump, releasing the new song "Big Crime," which was aimed at the president.

Young's also spent his career supporting causes he believes in, including launching Farm Aid in 1985 with Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp, to help the plight of the American farmer.

Young's career has earned him induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice, as a solo artist in 1995 and as a member of Buffalo Springfield in 1997.

