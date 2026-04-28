One-of-a-kind experiences from Rush, Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams and more part of new Rock N’ Relief initiative

Rush, AC/DC, Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams are among the first artists donating one-of-a-kind experiences for fans to raise money to help other artists.

The experiences are part Rock N’ Relief, an initiative launched by Sweet Relief Musicians Fund in partnership with Fandiem to support Sweet Relief’s efforts to provide services and financial assistance to musicians and industry professionals in need.

Packages include trips to see Rush live at New York’s Madison Square Garden; Bryan Adams’ acoustic residency in Las Vegas; Bon Jovi’s Forever tour kickoff at Madison Square Garden; and AC/DC at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

There are also trips to see Foo Fighters at their sold-out stadium show in Paris; Iron Maiden at their 50th anniversary Eddfest in Knebworth, England; and ZZ Top at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

All trips include roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodations, plus other goodies.

“We’re excited to partner with our pals at Fandiem to highlight the story and work of Sweet Relief and bring fans the opportunity to see their favorite bands live and in style!” says Aric Steinberg, executive director of Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

“This is what rock is all about, fans showing up for the people behind the music,” Jared Heiman, CEO of Fandiem, adds. “Rock N’ Relief gives fans the chance to win truly one-of-a-kind experiences while helping support the artists, crews, and music community that make it all possible.”

More information can be found at fandiem.com.

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