Openers announced for Guns N' Roses' 2026 North American tour

Pierce the Veil and The Black Crowes are among the openers for Guns N' Roses 2026 North American tour, kicking off in May.

Other openers include rap icons Ice Cube and Public Enemy, as well as the AWOLNATION side project The Barbarians of California. GN'R's new drummer, Isaac Carpenter, previously played in AWOLNATION.

For the full list of dates and their corresponding openers, visit GunsNRoses.com.

Along with hitting the road, Guns N' Roses has been in the studio. The "Welcome to the Jungle" rockers put out two new singles, "Nothin'" and "Atlas," earlier in December, marking their first fresh material in two years.

