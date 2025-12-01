Ozzy Osbourne store selling anti-Roger Waters T-shirt

Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

If you're looking to communicate both your love for Ozzy Osbourne and your distaste for Roger Waters in the same T-shirt, do we have good news for you.

The front of the shirt features the phrase "Ozzy Rules" printed over Rogers' name and artwork modeled after the Pink Floyd The Wall album cover. The back includes an image of someone wearing an Ozzy T-shirt urinating a rainbow onto The Wall image while accompanied by the phrase "another p**** in the wall."

The shirt is only available for 48 hours via the Ozzy web store.

As for why this shirt is a thing at all, you may recall that Waters caught flak for his comments on Ozzy following his death in July, in which he said the Prince of Darkness was "all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense."

Ozzy's son, Jack Osbourne, then shot back with a post reading, "Hey Roger Waters F*** You. How pathetic and out of touch you've become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bulls*** in the press."

Jack added, "My father always thought you were a c*** - thanks for proving him right."

The Osbourne family further excoriated Waters in their latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast, their first since Ozzy's death.

