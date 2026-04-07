Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo to serve as 'American Idol' mentors for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame episode

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are set to appear on this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-themed episode of American Idol, airing April 13 live on ABC.
The pair, who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, will perform on the show and serve as mentors to Idol's top 11 finalists, who will perform songs from previous Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.
The episode will also feature the live announcement of the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.
This year's Rock Hall nominees include Phil Collins, Billy Idol, The Black Crowes, Oasis, Wu-Tang Clan, New Edition, INXS, Iron Maiden, Melissa Etheridge, Jeff Buckley, Pink, Shakira, Luther Vandross, Lauryn Hill, Mariah Carey, Joy Division/New Order and Sade.
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