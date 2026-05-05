Paul McCartney to release first-ever duet with Ringo Starr ahead of new album

Paul McCartney will let fans hear one of the most eagerly anticipated tracks on his new album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, on Friday.

That's the day he's releasing "Home to Us," which features his old bandmate Ringo Starr on vocals and drums. You can hear a snippet of the song, minus the vocals, on McCartney's Instagram.

But Starr's voice isn't the only one you'll hear on the track: Backing vocals were provided by Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde and Sharleen Spiteri from the band Texas.

McCartney says in a statement, "This song [was] done totally with Ringo in mind. In writing the song, I’m talking about where we came from. In common with a lot of people, you come from nothing and you build yourself up."

He adds, referring to his and Starr's rough Liverpool upbringing, "Even though it was crazy, it was home to us."

McCartney said after he sent the song to Starr, the drummer sent him back a version in which he'd sung a few lines in the chorus. "I thought, maybe he doesn’t like it. I rang him and he said he thought I only wanted him to sing one or two lines, and I said I’d love to hear him sing the whole thing," McCartney recalled.

"So we took my first line, Ringo’s second line, and then we had a duet. We’d never done that before."

McCartney said Hynde and Spiteri were recruited because, "I had the idea it would be nice to hear girls."

McCartney's new album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, will be released May 29. It's his first solo album since 2020's McCartney III.

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