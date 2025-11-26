Paul McCartney releases video of ‘Live and Let Die’ performance

Sir Paul McCartney performing on stage at Co-op Live in Manchester during his Got Back tour. Picture date: Saturday December 14, 2024. (Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images)

Paul McCartney has released a new live video of a performance of "Live and Let Die," recorded during one of his two Got Back concerts at New Orleans' Smoothie King Center in October.

The performance features pyrotechnics that shoot fire into the air, along with laser lights that shine over the crowd.

The video release comes just one day after McCartney wrapped the latest North American leg of his Got Back tour in Chicago on Tuesday.

Released in 1973, "Live and Let Die," from McCartney and his band Wings, was the theme song to the 1973 James Bond film of the same name. The song peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

McCartney launched the latest leg of his Got Back tour on Sept. 29 in Palm Desert, California. He currently has no other shows on his schedule.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.