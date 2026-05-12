Paul McCartney reportedly turned down Netflix roast

Sir Paul McCartney performing on stage at Co-op Live in Manchester during his Got Back tour. Picture date: Saturday December 14, 2024. (Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images)

Paul McCartney has always seemed to have a good sense of humor, but evidently he doesn’t necessarily want to hear people making jokes about him.

Comedian Jeff Ross, who executive produces Netflix's roast franchise, including the recent roast of comedian Kevin Hart, tells Variety that they offered McCartney the chance to be the subject of a roast, but he declined the opportunity.

“We did ask Paul McCartney at one point. To me, that would be a fantasy roast,” says Ross. “Paul McCartney doesn’t need anything, but a Paul McCartney roast would be good for the world.”

He adds, "It would be so funny to me because he is so loved."

Instead of people laughing at McCartney, fans are just going to have to be OK with watching McCartney perform his new music on a show filled with laughs. The Beatles legend is set to be the musical guest on the season finale of Saturday Night Live on May 16.

In other McCartney news ... the rocker is will appear on the BBC Radio 2 show Tracks of My Years, where he'll reveal the 10 songs that have soundtracked his life. His special episode will air May 25, ahead of the May 29 release of his new solo album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane.

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