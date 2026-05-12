Paul McCartney set out to do something ‘different’ with 'The Boys of Dungeon Lane'

Paul McCartney is getting ready to release his new album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, which was produced by Andrew Watt, the producer behind The Rolling Stones' 2023 album, Hackney Diamonds, and their upcoming release, Foreign Tongues.

Dungeon Lane has McCartney in a reflective mood, looking back on his life. But when it came to the sound of the album, McCartney didn't want to be inspired by the past.

"If you're working with the Stones, they've got the Stones sound. It's kind of the opposite with me - we're trying not to do that," McCartney says. "The way we approached this album was: We've done that before. Let's do it different."

McCartney and Watt worked on the album for four years, despite McCartney having an interesting first impression of the producer.

“I came away from the first session thinking, well, I like him, but he’s a bit pushy,” McCartney tells the mag. “But pushy’s not a bad thing in a producer,” he added. “It’s just enthusiasm from someone who wants to keep making this record. It’s infectious.”

The Boys of Dungeon Lane, McCartney's first solo record since 2020's McCartney III, will be released May 29. Ahead of the release, McCartney will be the musical guest on the season finale of Saturday Night Live on May 16.

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