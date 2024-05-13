Paul McCartney auctioning off boots worn at Olympic ceremony to benefit Meat Free Mondays

A pair of boots worn by Sir Paul McCartney are being auctioned off at Sotheby’s to raise money for Meat Free Mondays.

The black vegan suede boots, which McCartney designed with shoemaker Crispinians, were made for the rocker's On The Run world tour and were worn during his finale performance at the London 2012 Olympic opening ceremony.

“As it was time for me to get myself a new pair of boots I thought this might be a good way to help our Meat Free Monday campaign celebrate its 15th anniversary,” Paul shared. “Me and my boots have great memories of that special evening at the Olympic opening ceremony in London. It was a high to be involved with such an awesome and spectacular event. Something I’ll remember forever.”

The auction is set to begin on May 24, with the boots estimated to sell for between $12,000 and $19,000.

Meat Free Mondays is a nonprofit co-founded by Paul, Mary McCartney and Stella McCartney in 2009 to encourage people to help the environment by committing to eating at least one plant-based meal a week.

“It’s a great idea, and I urge you to try it, and if you like it then spread the word,” Paul says. “And if enough people do it, it really will make a considerable difference to the future of this planet.”

More info on the auction can be found at sothebys.com.

